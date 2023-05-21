Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $178.11 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.88 or 0.00018205 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $178.11 million and $183,246.06 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.87199073 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $174,678.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

