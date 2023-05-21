HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, HI has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market cap of $12.43 million and $316,977.28 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,905.41 or 1.00005497 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00449273 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $240,052.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

