Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Lowered to Hold at Williams Trading

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Hibbett Price Performance

NASDAQ HIBB traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.53. 561,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,497. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $606.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Stories

