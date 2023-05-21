Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 263.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

