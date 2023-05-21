holoride Price Hits $0.0262 on Top Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, holoride has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market cap of $15.52 million and $58,654.33 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.56 or 0.06749023 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00053357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00038962 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02694225 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $59,888.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

