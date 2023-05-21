Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $310.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $290.88 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $294.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.67 and a 200 day moving average of $306.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

