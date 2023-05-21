Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.72.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282,035 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,954,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.