Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
IRT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.72.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.17.
Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282,035 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,954,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
