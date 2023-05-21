Insider Buying: Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Buys $18,376.80 in Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. acquired 7,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $18,376.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,376.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Forian Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ FORA opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. Forian Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Forian by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian in the second quarter worth about $846,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Forian during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

