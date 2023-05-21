Insider Buying: Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Buys $18,376.80 in Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. acquired 7,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $18,376.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,376.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ FORA opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. Forian Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.48.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.
