Insider Buying: NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Insider Acquires $27,560.00 in Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $27,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matt Mcgraner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Matt Mcgraner bought 2,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE NREF opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,402.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 503.19, a current ratio of 503.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 13.8%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 20,020.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 509.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.