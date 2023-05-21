Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells $47,249.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $47,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 27.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

