Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CRO Sells $61,363.20 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $61,363.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,028.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Magnite Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of MGNI opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.15.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MGNI. B. Riley began coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.
Magnite Company Profile
Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.
