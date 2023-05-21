Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,174 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $137,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,758,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,300. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.36 and its 200 day moving average is $144.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

