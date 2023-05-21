iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after buying an additional 1,275,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after buying an additional 828,749 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,856,000 after buying an additional 267,653 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $254.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.40. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

