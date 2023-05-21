Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.11. 5,610,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,565,926. The stock has a market cap of $256.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.14 and its 200 day moving average is $155.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,897 shares of company stock valued at $24,211,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

