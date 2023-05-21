Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,390,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,124 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Relx were worth $38,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth about $23,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,359,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 819,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Relx by 36.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 31.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after buying an additional 349,552 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 844.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 314,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RELX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($35.07) to GBX 2,860 ($35.83) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.58) to GBX 3,100 ($38.83) in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Company Profile

Shares of NYSE RELX traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $31.12. 562,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,125. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.