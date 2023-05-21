JUST Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One JUST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $212.20 million and $12.19 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

