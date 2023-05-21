KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KWG Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWGPF opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. KWG Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.

KWG Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment and development and hotel operations business. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

