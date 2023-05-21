KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
KWG Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KWGPF opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. KWG Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.
KWG Group Company Profile
