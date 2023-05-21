LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Raises Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $67.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.08.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EIX opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 59,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Edison International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 221,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Edison International by 64.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 69,194 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.