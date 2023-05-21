Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 2,441 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $295.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.35 and its 200 day moving average is $274.80. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.59 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

