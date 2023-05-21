Laffer Tengler Investments Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Laffer Tengler Investments decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 473,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,396,000 after purchasing an additional 159,115 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $214.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.27.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

