Laffer Tengler Investments Decreases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Laffer Tengler Investments lessened its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,076 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,217,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 110.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415,325 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,531.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 384,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 377,444 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,607,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.0% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 388,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 162,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IGSB stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

