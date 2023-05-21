Laffer Tengler Investments Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average is $98.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

