Laffer Tengler Investments Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 143.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments owned 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,491,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,564,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5,311.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 124,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 122,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,183,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

