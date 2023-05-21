Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases 15,766 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

