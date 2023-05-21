Linear Market Capitalization Tops $98.62 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $98.62 million and $4.20 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Linear

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

