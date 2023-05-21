LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

LKQ Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $55.76. 1,107,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,841. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. LKQ has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $24,577,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,290 shares of company stock worth $50,781,232 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 799,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,572,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after buying an additional 762,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

