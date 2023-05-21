Locus Chain Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $83.36 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Locus Chain has a market cap of $83.36 million and $44,409.93 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

