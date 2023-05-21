Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $61.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 2.7 %

LPX opened at $61.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $74.41.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile



Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

