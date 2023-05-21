Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAPIF opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

