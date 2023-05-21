Max Royde Purchases 31,000 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £35,340 ($44,269.07).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,840 ($12,326.19).

On Friday, March 31st, Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £7,740 ($9,695.60).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Max Royde acquired 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £7,860 ($9,845.92).

On Friday, March 24th, Max Royde bought 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £24,120 ($30,214.21).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Max Royde purchased 15,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($24,614.81).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Max Royde acquired 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £23,040 ($28,861.33).

On Monday, March 13th, Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,528.75).

On Friday, March 10th, Max Royde bought 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($20,293.12).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Max Royde purchased 23,263 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £31,870.31 ($39,922.72).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Max Royde bought 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £24,660 ($30,890.64).

CentralNic Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.45) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,540.00 and a beta of 0.39. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 160 ($2.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87.

CentralNic Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CentralNic Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.13) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

CentralNic Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Further Reading

