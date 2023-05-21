Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,677. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $163.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

