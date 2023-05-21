Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $669,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,365. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.75. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

