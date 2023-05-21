Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 390 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.03.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.91. 9,198,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,371. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $404.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.97 and its 200 day moving average is $145.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 54.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

