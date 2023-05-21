Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,393 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $51,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $626,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,386.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,479.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,472.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 3,056 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,463.34, for a total transaction of $4,471,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,261 shares of company stock worth $23,364,037 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

