Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.54 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $33.54 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $149.61 or 0.00559675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,731.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00344769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00067126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00427361 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001099 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,281,759 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

