Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.17 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $180.54 million and $2.17 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00053360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00038944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000910 BTC.

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,068,301,624 coins and its circulating supply is 642,082,644 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

