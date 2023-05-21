Moonbeam Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $179.02 million and $2.14 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00053357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00038962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,068,336,849 coins and its circulating supply is 642,107,991 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks."

