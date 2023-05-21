Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

MPAC opened at GBX 240 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.93. Mpac Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 449 ($5.62). The company has a market capitalization of £49.13 million, a PE ratio of -12,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83.

In other Mpac Group news, insider Adam Holland purchased 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £19,985.92 ($25,035.60). Insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

