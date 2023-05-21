National Bank Financial Increases Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

