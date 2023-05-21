National Bank Financial Increases Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$41.00

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDFGet Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Rating)

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.