NEM Achieves Market Cap of $289.38 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEM has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a total market capitalization of $289.38 million and $5.29 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

