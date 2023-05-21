Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $134.08 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,371,731,209 coins and its circulating supply is 40,807,969,219 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

