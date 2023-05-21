New South Capital Management Inc. Has $78.37 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,953 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.6% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fiserv worth $78,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Trading Down 0.5 %

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.87. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.