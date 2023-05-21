New South Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,015 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IGSB stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

