NSUR COIN 24-Hour Volume Hits $80.57 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $80.57 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NSUR COIN has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NSUR COIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NSUR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NSUR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.