NuCypher Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,263.01 (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for $0.0879 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $61.80 million and $1,263.01 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuCypher has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

