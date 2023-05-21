O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,037 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.03. 2,699,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.29. 3M has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

