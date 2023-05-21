O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.49. 7,647,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,123,824. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average of $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $293.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

