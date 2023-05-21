Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 79,041 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 282,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

