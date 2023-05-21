Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 79,041 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 282,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.
