ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Bank of America

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ON. Raymond James downgraded ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 2.5 %

ON stock opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 152.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 251,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

