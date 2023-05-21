ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Lessened by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356,033 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ONEOK worth $52,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

